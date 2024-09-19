First-time MLA Ahlawat to take oath in Atishi’s Cabinet

Along with the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and other Cabinet ministers, Mukesh Ahlawat, a first-time MLA, will also take oath as Cabinet minister, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said here on Thursday.

Ahlawat, a surprise name in the cabinet, will take oath on September 21 along with other familiar faces, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, and Gopal Rai.

The MLA from Sultanpur Majra won his debut assembly election in 2020 after defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Ram Chandra.

A businessman by profession, he is the Dalit face of AAP after the exit of Rajendra Pal Gautam and Raj Kumar Anand from the party.

Ahlawat, who has studied up to class 12, played a crucial role in the party’s Lok Sabha campaign in the North-West constituency. He was also active in his constituency gaining support for Arvind Kejriwal after he was jailed in the Excise policy scam.