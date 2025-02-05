FIRs against 2 AAP MLAs for MCC violation & misbehaviour with woman

Delhi Police on Wednesday registered FIRs against AAP candidate Amanatullah Khan over MCC violation, and Dinesh Mohaniya, for allegedly misbehaving with a woman, making inappropriate gesture at her.

The action against Khan was taken after a video of him surfaced where the AAP leader was allegedly seen roaming in his constituency (Okhla) along with his supporters after the campaigning period ended.

Advertisement

The DCP South East Delhi on the official handle on X posted, “In this matter, FIR under section 223 (3,5) of BNS and 126 RP Act against Amanatullah has been registered at Police Station Jamia Nagar for violating MCC.”

Advertisement

Moreover, the police have registered a case against the AAP MLA from Sangam Vihar under relevant sections of BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita).

“A woman filed a case at Sangam Vihar Police Station against AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya for giving a flying kiss to her. Delhi Police registered a case under relevant sections of BNS,” said a police official.