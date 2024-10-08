Fire breaks out in residential building in North East Delhi, 10 rescued

Ten people were rescued after a fire broke out in a residential building in North East Delhi’s Shastri Park area, a fire official said on Tuesday.

The fire erupted in the basement parking of the building. However, no injuries were reported in the incident, he added.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), it received a fire-related call at 9:30 am, and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The blaze in the basement was put off around 10 am and ten people trapped on the upper floors were rescued safely, the DFS added.

A police team also reached the spot and launched an inquiry into the incident.

The primary reason for the fire seems to be a short circuit, a police official said.