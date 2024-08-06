Fire breaks out in Fatehpur Beri godowns, luckily no one was hurt

Fire erupted in multiple tent godowns in the Jaunapur area near the Main Mandi Road in Fatehpur Beri locality of South Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, the incident occurred at around 1:00 am.

The fire originated from one of the four tent godowns that covers an area of 1000 square yards while each of the other three are spanning over 500 square yards. The blaze also engulfed four vintage cars parked next to the godowns, added DFS.

A total of ten fire tenders dispatched to the scene worked tirelessly to bring the situation under control, said the fire fighters involved in the mission.

According to a statement by the Delhi Police, preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was caused by a short circuit. Fortunately, the fire was contained before it could spread further.

Furthermore, police officials informed that a nonfunctional car parked at the location for many years sustained minor damage from the flames. However, there were no reports of casualties or injuries from the incident.