Fire breaks out at private bank in Daryaganj, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in a four-story building housing a private bank in Daryaganj area of Central Delhi. However, no casualties were reported in the incident, according to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

According to DFS officials, the fire started at 9:25 am at Axis Bank, located opposite Golcha Cinema. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the flames.

“The fire was brought under control by 10:10 am. It originated in the air-conditioning unit and spread to furniture and documents on the bank’s mezzanine floor,” said a DFS official, adding that no injuries were reported.

Earlier on Monday, another fire had broken out at two restaurants in Khan Market, South Delhi. The DFS team received a distress call at approximately 2:56 AM at the Safdarjung fire station.

In response, six fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene to contain the blaze.