Fire breaks out at eye hospital in Delhi; no casualty reported

Barely two days after a fire at an infant care centre in East Delhi claimed the lives of six newborns, another incident of fire was reported from Paschim Vihar here on Tuesday, this time in an eye hospital.

Luckily, no harm was caused to anybody in the incident.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) director, after receiving a call at 11:35 am regarding a fire at the Eye Mantra Hospital in Paschim Vihar, they rushed six fire tenders to the spot.

Advertisement

“The fire was on the second floor in split AC, wall fixtures and Lasik laser machine,” an official of the DFS said, adding that the blaze was doused by 12:30 pm.

He said no causality or injury was reported in the incident.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official added.

The latest incident came days after six infants died in a devastating blaze that engulfed Baby Care New Born Hospital in the Vivek Vihar area of East Delhi, in another fire incident on the same day, three people died and 11 others were injured in East Delhi.

Earlier on 25th May, a massive fire broke out at a factory in outer Delhi’s Mundka Industrial Area.

It’s worth mentioning here that last week a male body was recovered from the debris of a building gutted in fire in the early morning hours on 20th May. In yet another incident reported on the same day, a fire broke out at another garment showroom on Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh.

In the recent past, multiple fire incidents have been reported from across the national capital, including one at CR building in ITO on 14th May, where an office superintendent lost his life while the charred body of a labourer was recovered from a paper godown in East Delhi’s Shakarpur where a fire broke out on 15th May.