Fire at Ashok Vihar police station in North West Delhi, none injured

A fire broke out in the Ashok Vihar police station of North West Delhi at around 10:30 am on Wednesday. Luckily, no one was injured in the incident, police said in a statement.

According to cops, the fire broke out in the room of the ATO Inspector at 10:30 pm reportedly due to a short circuit in the air condition unit. The flames were doused after the evacuation of the staff.

Thanks to timely evacuation of the situation by police personnel, no injuries were reported in the unfortunate incident, the police added.

Earlier on Tuesday night, a fire broke out in a portion of a private hospital building in the Uttam Nagar area of West Delhi, the dental wing on the second floor of the building. Around 20 patients and the same number of staff members were rescued by the fire fighters.