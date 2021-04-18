Delhi Government has sought legal action on Sunday against two private hospitals for displaying wrong information about the availability of Covid-19 beds there, officials said.

The government sources said legal action has been taken against Jamia Hamdard and Mata Chanan Devi Hospital. “These hospitals put out information saying that they have COVID beds available but later on denied patients saying no beds were available,” a top official informed on the condition of anonymity.

Besides, the government has also asked the Delhi Police to file FIRs against four flights from — Indigo, Spice Jet, Vistara and Air Asia Airlines— for carrying passengers from Maharashtra without valid RT PCR test reports, Delhi government officials added.

The move has come after a stern warning from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who had directed the officials on Saturday that every hospital should ensure correct information on bed availability on the Delhi Corona mobile app while displaying the same on their LED boards.

The Delhi government has appointed senior officials at these hospitals to look after these matters.

Officials said that the government received complaints against South Delhi based Jamia Hamdard hospital that it denied admission to the patients stating bed unavailability, however, it indicated vacancy of 239 beds on the Delhi Corona app.

Delhi government has ordered legal action against the hospital. A similar complaint was received against Janakpuri based Mata Chanan Devi Hospital which showed 93 beds vacant on the app but denied admission to the patients who reached the hospital noting unavailability of beds.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has written to the Police station of Indira Gandhi International Airport to lodge FIRs against four flights from Indigo, Spice Jet, Vistara and Air Asia.

“We found that a large number of passengers fly from Maharashtra to Delhi without a valid RT PCR report,” officials said.

Keeping in view the increasing number of COVID-19 patients, the Delhi government had ordered a compulsory negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours prior to the journey to the passengers arriving from Maharashtra here by air.