FIR filed against rumour mongering on demolition drive on DUSIB complaint

The Delhi Police have filed an FIR based on a formal complaint filed by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) against misinformation about demolition drives allegedly being spread by anti-social elements.

The DUSIB complaint highlights that a list of 675 JJ bastis, which is publicly available on its website for informational and administrative purposes, is being circulated as the list of slums slated for demolition.

The board says this misinformation is creating panic, fear, and unrest among residents of vulnerable areas.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had earlier ordered strict legal action against those spreading such misinformation about the demolition drive.

The DUSIB has clarified that no such demolition action has been taken up so far by the department and only those JJ bastis, against which directions have been passed by the court, have been identified for rehabilitation.

The department has clearly stated that misinformation being spread is baseless, unverified, and malicious, and could lead to law-and-order issues, and in light of the same, concerned Station House Officer has been requested to take action against those anti-social elements who are allegedly spreading such rumours.

The CM has also directed officials to maintain open communication with slum cluster residents and urged the citizens not to fall prey to such false claims and to verify all the information through official channels.

Gupta has reaffirmed her government’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of slum dwellers. She emphasized that Delhi belongs to all its citizens and every effort is being made to build an inclusive and secure city.

She assured that no slum will be demolished without providing the owners with pakka makan. “Our government believes in inclusive governance. Spreading fear among poor families by misusing public information is not just irresponsible but criminal. We will not tolerate any attempts to incite unrest,” the chief minister warned, adding that the police have been asked to take swift and strict action against such anti-social elements.