Festivities amidst piles of garbage: Delhi BJP takes a dig at AAP, MCD

Alleging collapse of the Delhi’s sanitation system, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said on Tuesday that filth is all around the city during the festive season under the corrupt AAP government and the negligent Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

He said the people were facing the brunt of the civic crisis amid piles of garbage and outbreak of disease in Delhi. Both the Delhi government and the municipal corporation have been looting financial resources while AAP chief Kejriwal was busy electioneering in Haryana.

He claimed amid all this, Delhi has gained the dubious distinction of being one of the dirtiest and the most polluted national capitals in the world.

The Delhi BJP spokesman said it was due to Kejriwal’s negligence that there is neither a regular mayor nor a standing committee in the city’s civic body, and the result is that sanitation contracts are not being issued, and fogging medicines are not available, he added.

Taking a dig at the mayor, Kapoor said, “Amidst the festivals of Navratri, Durga Puja, and Dussehra, the people of Delhi are troubled by piles of garbage everywhere, while Mayor Dr. Shelly Oberoi is busy enjoying the power.”