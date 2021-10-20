Farmers to get compensation for rain-damaged crops, says Kejriwal

The Delhi government has decided to give compensation to the farmers
who have lost their crops due to the untimely rain in the national
capital last week and earlier during the current month. The
compensation will be given at the rate of Rs 50,000 per acre.
Making an announcement in this regard, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind
Kejriwal said on Wednesday that he had issued the necessary orders to
all the officials concerned to undertake a survey of the crop damage
and submit their report within two months so that the compensation
amount can be “transferred to the bank accounts of the affected
farmers quickly”.
The entire process of calculating the compensation amount will be
completed in two months, he pointed out.
“I appeal to all farmers not to get disappointed for the crop loss
suffered by you. I am with you (‘Main hoon na’). As the AAP government
has always been helping farmers in such situations, it will come to
the farmers’ recue this time too. We will give you compensation at the
rate of Rs50,000 per acre of the damaged crops”, he announced.
In a tweet also, the Chief Minister said, “Crops of farmers have got
damaged owing to the unseasonal rainfall. They are upset. Don’t get
disheartened. The government is with you as always. The government
will give you compensation at Rs 50,000 per acre of the damaged
crops.”
