Farmers to get compensation for rain-damaged crops, says Kejriwal

The Delhi government has decided to give compensation to the farmers

who have lost their crops due to the untimely rain in the national

capital last week and earlier during the current month. The

compensation will be given at the rate of Rs 50,000 per acre.

Making an announcement in this regard, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind

Kejriwal said on Wednesday that he had issued the necessary orders to

all the officials concerned to undertake a survey of the crop damage

and submit their report within two months so that the compensation

amount can be “transferred to the bank accounts of the affected

farmers quickly”.

The entire process of calculating the compensation amount will be

completed in two months, he pointed out.

“I appeal to all farmers not to get disappointed for the crop loss

suffered by you. I am with you (‘Main hoon na’). As the AAP government

has always been helping farmers in such situations, it will come to

the farmers’ recue this time too. We will give you compensation at the

rate of Rs50,000 per acre of the damaged crops”, he announced.

In a tweet also, the Chief Minister said, “Crops of farmers have got

damaged owing to the unseasonal rainfall. They are upset. Don’t get

disheartened. The government is with you as always. The government

will give you compensation at Rs 50,000 per acre of the damaged

crops.”

Ends