Faridabad student murder: BJP Govt and Haryana CM responsible, says Sanjay SIngh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday criticized the BJP government and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, holding them accountable for the alleged murder of a 12th-grade student in Faridabad by so-called cow protectors.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday claimed that the deceased was chased for about 30 km, before he was allegedly beaten to death.

The AAP MP condemned the rising violence, citing 49 alleged incidents of cow protection killings in the last decade, leaving 55 dead and 94 injured, he added.

Advertisement

Senior AAP leader Singh, while addressing a press conference here, said that a heart-wrenching incident took place in Faridabad, Haryana, in which humanity was murdered in the name of cow protection.

He alleged that terror is being spread in the name of ‘cow vigilantes,’ and questioned as to who these people were, and who has given them the responsibility.

Singh further said: “The Prime Minister of the country does not say a word on all such matters. The BJP remains silent on such murders. The BJP government of Haryana also remains silent on such murders.”

Singh further taking a dig at the BJP accused it of starting the ‘bulldozer culture’ in the country.

“The Supreme Court has just made a very strict comment on bulldozer politics. There are provisions for filing a case under different sections for the crime and getting punishment. But how can you run a bulldozer on someone’s house like this,” Singh added.

Singh further expressed that the AAP opposes any kind of injustice with Dalits, tribals, backwards, Muslims or Hindus.

In the last 10 years, 49 incidents took place in the name of cow protection, in which 55 people were killed and 94 were injured, and most of these incidents have happened in BJP-ruled states, the AAP leader claimed.