Fake international call centre busted in Delhi, 4 arrested

Delhi police arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in operating a fake international call centre in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh police station area, Delhi police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Mohd Mukarram Hussain, Arjun Singh Saini, Gagan Bhatia and Shadab Ahamad were arrested on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday by a team of Cyber Cell, police said.

All the accused are residents of Delhi with no prior criminal record. According to police, they received a tip of a centre operating in the jurisdiction of Shaheen Bagh police station area. A team raided the said location and noticed that four alleged persons were present in the premises having telephonic conversations with the foreigners.

On seeing the police team, the alleged persons tried to run away from the spot but police was able to catch hold of them. Ten mobile phones, two laptops, one wifi router and two desktop computers have been recovered from their possession, police said.

The four accused during interrogation admitted that in order to earn easy money in a short frame of time, they started a fake international call centre, police said.

They further disclosed they have cheated several foreigners (mainly USA citizens) by posing themselves as executives of an e-commerce website. Further investigation is under \way. Efforts are being made to arrest other co-accused involved in the case, police added.