FAIC to promote millet based cuisine in social functions

The Federation of All India Caterer Association (FAIC) at its AGM held recently deliberated on introducing millet based items in the main menu for all occasions including marriage parties.

The AGM was inaugurated by FAIC president Narendra Somani .Altogether 300 members from across 20 districts participated and discussed their problem facing during their day-to-day events.

Our motto is to serve quality and hygienic food in different social and official functions. Our members realized that Millet is rich in protein and vitamin and decided to add millet idli ,upama, cookies, roti, laddu and other items in the menu said CAO President Binaya Bhusan Patnaik.

The CAO leaders will discuss with Department of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment of Odisha to prepare a proper roadmap to promote our indigenous products, said CAO Secretary Debi Prasad Rath.

Regarding organising a national level food festival, FAIC secretary Kirit Budhdev said that Odisha is becoming the most favorite destination for hosting different national and international sporting events.

The national body will extend its all support to organise such food festival and also popularize Odia cuisine.

Among others, FAIC Maharashtra Zone Chairman Vipul Bhai Badiani, FAIC West Zone Chairman Sunil Sonkhiya, CAO Chairman Anup Bagai, Patron Naba Ranjan Patnaik, President Binaya Bhusan Patnaik, Secretary Debi Prasad Rath, treasure M Jaya Prasad Rao, Advisor Prabodha Kumar Das were present.