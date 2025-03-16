Exposed in Delhi, Kejriwal now claiming to be honest in Punjab: Sachdeva

Taking a dig at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Sunday that it is gradually becoming clear that after being rejected in the national capital, Kejriwal is now afraid of being sidelined from Punjab politics where he was trying to re-establish himself.

Sachdeva alleged despite being embroiled in numerous scams in Delhi, the AAP chief kept talking of his honesty until the last moment of the recently-concluded Delhi assembly polls.

The Delhi BJP chief further called it unfortunate that after the AAP chief’s honesty is exposed in Delhi, he is repeating the same story in Punjab.

Sachdeva said when Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann spoke to the media on Sunday about drugs and corruption, they were well aware that the audience did not take them seriously. Kejriwal’s new promise to eliminate corruption from Punjab has not only shocked the people in the state but also of Delhi and the entire country as for the last three years, he has been travelling around the nation claiming to have run honest governments.

The BJP leader pointed out that when Kejriwal once again promised to eliminate drugs and corruption from Punjab, the people of the state were recalling his 2021 speeches with Mann, where they had vowed to make Punjab drug-free within six months of coming to power, while presently, three years later, they are asking for more time.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal, who was in Punjab on Sunday, while speaking to reporters said that the biggest problems of the state are drugs and corruption, and the AAP government has launched a war against both.