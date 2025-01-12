“Experienced the ‘Aap-Da’ of Delhi today….”: MoS Pabitra Margherita

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita mocked at Aam Aadmi Party national convenor as the political parties geared up their campaign for the 2025 Delhi assembly elections.

“Is this New Delhi city,” he can be heard saying in the video posted on X while pointing out toward a mud-covered street during a visit on Saturday. “Show me the road of Kejriwal sahib,” he mocked at Kejriwal.

Pointing towards an advertisement with Arvind Kejriwal’s image pasted on a wall of a road, a voice can be heard alleging, “Money is just spent on the advertisements.”

Walking further down the road, the MoS said, “Sahab Kejriwal, What you….Really, it is AAPda. Really disappointing….So this is your developmental model…Corruption is your main motto.”

Taking to X, Pabitra Margherita said in a post on Saturday, “Experienced the ‘Aap-Da’ of Delhi today….”

The BJP has sharply criticised the AAP-led government, alleging widespread corruption, inefficiency in implementing welfare schemes, and a failure to address the growing pollution levels in the city.

The BJP has even gone as far as calling AAP’s governance a threat to Delhi, drawing a parallel to “AAPda” — a term they say reflects the disruptive impact on the capital under the AAP rule.

On the other hand, AAP has hit back at the BJP labelling it as the “Galli Galoch party” and accusing it of “dishonest tactics’ and “electoral fraud”.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. While last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats.