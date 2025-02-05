Exit polls predict big win for BJP in Delhi

Exit polls telecast by different private TV channels, on Wednesday evening, predicted comfortable victory for the BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections.

If the exit polls prove correct, the saffron party will return to power in the national capital after a gap of 27 years. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), according to the exit polls, could finish with 25 to 30 seats in the 70 member Delhi Assembly while Congress may end up with one seat.

Most of the exit polls have predicted a big win for the BJP as the saffron party is projected to get over 40 seats out of 70 assembly seats in Delhi while only two exit polls have predicted the victory of the AAP.

Delhi Assembly polls saw a triangular contest between the ruling AAP and Opposition parties BJP and Congress.

According to the Peoples Pulse poll survey, the BJP and its allies may get 51-60 seats out of 70 seats, AAP may win up to 10-19 seats and Congress zero seats.

As per the P-MARQ, the BJP and its allies may get 39-49 seats while the AAP is poised to win 21-31 seats. It has predicted 0-1 seats for the grand old party.

According to the WeePreside exit poll, the AAP may get 46-52 seats while the BJP may win up to 18-23 seats. It has also predicted 0-1 seats for the grand old party.

Poll Diary has predicted 42-50 seats for the BJP and its allies and 18-25 for the AAP.

Meanwhile, JVC has predicted 39-45 seats for the saffron party and its allies in Delhi while the AAP is poised to win 22-31 seats.

Matrize exit poll has predicted a close contest between the BJP and AAP. It said the saffron party is likely to win 35-40 seats and the AAP 32-37 seats. It has predicted one seat for the Congress.

According to People’s Insight exit poll, the BJP is likely to emerge victorious in 40-44 seats and AAP 25- 29 seats. The Congress, it said, can win a 0-1 seat.

Meanwhile, Chanakya Strategies has predicted 39-44 seats for the BJP, 25-28 seats for the AAP and 2-3 seats for Congress.

DV Research has predicted a clear lead for BJP in 36-44 seats and the AAP is expected to secure a distant second spot with 26-34 seats.

Delhi recorded a turnout of 57.70 per cent till 5 pm on Wednesday. Votes will be counted on February 8.

The AAP has dominated the last two assembly polls in Delhi. In the 2020 assembly elections, it won 62 out of 70 seats and BJP won eight. Congress, which ruled the national capital for 15 years, failed to open its account in the last two assembly polls.

The turnout in the 2020 Delhi Assembly election stood at 62.82 per cent, 4.65 per cent lower than 67.47 per cent in 2015.