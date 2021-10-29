Eight “deadwood” officers prematurely retired in J&K

The government has ordered the premature retirement of eight officers, including five of J&K Administrative Service (JKAS), who was found “deadwood and inefficient.”

An official spokesman said that in its resolve to make administration efficient and transparent, the Government has retired officials found inefficient and acting against the public interest. These officials conducted their duties in ways that were unbecoming of a public servant and in violation of the established code of conduct.

The exercise was conducted as part of the regular process of scrutiny of records of officials who cross benchmarks of age and service period.

As per the recommendations of the Review Committee, the performance of the 4 officers was found inefficient and their continuation in the government service was against the public interest.

Accordingly, Ravinder Kumar Bhat, JKAS, Mission Director RUSA; Mohammad Qasim Wani, JKAS, Regional Director, Survey and Land Records, Srinagar; Noor Alam, JKAS, Deputy Director, ARI & Training Department; Mohammad Mujib-Ur-Rehman Ghassi, JKAS; and Dr. Fayaz Ahmad Banday were given retirement in terms of article 226(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations, 1956.

Similarly, three more officials of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department namely Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din, Junior Assistant; Rakesh Kumar Pargal, Junior Assistant and Parshotam Kumar, Store Keeper were also given retirement in the public interest.

Meanwhile, the Government has also initiated several measures for human resource development of government employees in Jammu and Kashmir which are addressing issues like adhocism, timely promotions, regular DPCs, and suitable training. The welfare measures also cover accelerated recruitment through JKPSC and JKSSRB including the recent appointment of approximately 7,000 employees, the spokesman added.