ED arrests Gautam Thapar in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar in connection with a money laundering case.

An ED official related to the probe said that the financial probe agency has arrested Thapar after carrying out searches at multiple locations in Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday night.

The official said that Thapar will be produced before a court in Delhi later in the day.

The ED case of money laundering is based on the FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Thapar of Avantha Realty and Oyster Buildwell Pvt Ltd among several others for allegedly cheating Yes Bank to the tune of Rs 466 crore in June this year.