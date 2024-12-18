EC reviews preparedness for Delhi polls

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S S Sandhu on Wednesday reviewed the poll preparedness for the forthcoming assembly elections in Delhi.

The CEC held a detailed and comprehensive review of the poll preparedness in the city.

In a post on X, the Election Commission (EC) wrote, “CEC Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sandhu review poll preparedness for the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly elections.”

“Meeting with enforcement agencies is currently underway. Earlier in the day, the Commission met representatives of the political parties,” it said.

During the meeting with the enforcement agencies, the poll panel emphasized on ensuring a level playing field for free and fair elections, sources said.

Last week, the EC held a meeting with the CEO Delhi, all DEOs, ROs, DCPs, and other nodal officials to review the progress of the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2025 and the poll preparedness for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

It may be mentioned that last month, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R Alice Vaz informed that around 2.25 lakh forms have been received so far in the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) in the national capital.

The CEO had said that any un-enrolled eligible citizen, who has still not enrolled himself/herself in the electoral roll can apply for enrollment by filing Form-6 along with supporting documents.

Elections to 70 Assembly seats in Delhi are scheduled to be held early next year.