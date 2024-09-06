Eastern Economic Forum 2024: Arya Jha Represents India in Vladivostok, Russia

At the recently concluded Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Arya Jha represented India at the prestigious event held in Vladivostok, Russia, from September 3 to 6, focusing on the development of the Far East region and expanding international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.

Arya currently serves as the International Secretary of the World Organisation of Students and Youth (WOSY).

The Eastern Economic Forum is a key international platform for establishing and strengthening ties within the Russian and global investment communities, offering a comprehensive expert evaluation of the Russian Far East’s economic potential, its investment opportunities, and the business conditions in advanced special economic zones.

Arya, a long-standing advocate for sustainable living, has been making waves internationally with her project “Solidarity for Sustainability,” under the WOSY Foundation. Since joining WOSY in 2017, Arya has played an instrumental role in organising impactful events and initiatives that address global youth concerns.

Some of her notable international projects include “21st Century Women Issues Shaping the World” and “Culture and Shared Sustainable Future,” which have had a profound impact on youth globally. Her current initiative, “Solidarity for Sustainability,” is a testament to her commitment to creating a better future.

In recognition of her remarkable contributions, Arya was appointed Secretary (Communications) for Y20 India during India’s G20 presidency. Her leadership and innovative ideas, along with the Y20 secretariat, helped bring the G20 to over 1,300 remote villages across India, mobilising young voices. Her efforts were pivotal during the finalisation of the Y20 Communiqué in Varanasi, where youth concerns were presented to global leaders.

By profession, she is a public relations strategist and is currently playing a crucial role for India at the Eastern Economic Forum. Selected by the Friends for Leadership organisation for a fully-funded experience, she is focused on securing key collaborations for India, with a special emphasis on creating opportunities for Indian youth to shine on the international stage.

Born in the historical city of Varanasi and now based in New Delhi, Arya received her education from prestigious institutions such as the Indian Institute of Mass Communications, New Delhi, and Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi.