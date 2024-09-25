DUSU polls: NSUI carries out march while ABVP focuses on women security on last day of campaigning

As the campaigning ended on Wednesday for the September 27 Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) carried out a march in the university campus while the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged NSUI of forcefully entering a women’s college with male supporters and compromising the security of female students.

To gather support for the candidates, NSUI organized a march led by its President, Varun Choudhary in the university campus emphasizing on the need of a strong leadership to voice the key student issues in front of the administration.”We are marching in support of our candidates, who represent the change that DU desperately needs and NSUI will ensure that once elected, all initiatives mentioned in our manifesto will be implemented,” stated Choudhary.

During the march, he highlighted one of the key promises of the organization, which is to introduce 12-day menstrual leave for female students in the university. “Women’s health is a priority for NSUI and we are committed to make sure that women students receive 12 days of menstrual leave, ensuring they are supported in both their academic and personal lives,” he added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the ABVP alleged NSUI of forcefully entering into the Miranda House College with male supporters and compromising on the security of the female students. In a statement, it alleged that the DUSU constitution allows only four students with the candidates during campaigning in female colleges of the university. However, the NSUI candidate entered the Miranda House College forcibly along with his male supporters which is a big compromise in the security of the female students and was against the rules.

In response to these allegations, NSUI in a statement stated, “Deviating from the issue and creating false stories is the reality of ABVP, our women manifesto is the answer to their allegations”.

The ABVP on the last day of campaigning engaged with students and highlighted their achievements of the last year panel including successful running of the University special buses, approval and initiation of the students’ center and installation of sanitary pad vending machines in colleges across DU.