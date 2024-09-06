DUSU highlights achieving manifesto promises ahead of polls

Ahead of the scheduled student union polls, the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) on Friday highlighted that it had fulfilled the manifesto promises made to students during the previous elections.

The DUSU elections are slated for September 27.

Addressing a press conference at the university’s North campus, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP)-led DUSU president Tushar Dedha stated, “During our tenure, we not only acted as the voice of students but also fought to bring them tangible results”.

He added that the union organised various internships for skill development, with media internships being a major initiative.

Dedha also noted that 3,248 student issues were resolved over the past year, and the “DUSU in Campus” campaign was launched across various DU colleges, allowing thousands of students to connect with DUSU to resolve their problems.

The union president further stated that various protests were also organised against the Delhi government, including advocating for rent control to protect students living in PGs and flats from excessive rent and opposing the Delhi government’s attempt to merge 12 DU colleges into Ambedkar University.

Highlighting female-centric achievements, DUSU secretary Aparajita stated that the union has fulfilled all promises made in their women’s manifesto.

“Prioritising the safety of female students, we launched a 24-hour “Vamika” service on the Delhi University campus and arranged women’s PCR vans outside all colleges”, Aparajita stated.

She also mentioned that through “Mission Sahasi,” female students were trained to use everyday items like pens and metro cards for self-defence. Besides, as part of the “Ritumati” campaign, the union raised awareness about menstrual health among women in over 200 slums and distributed sanitary pads.

The elections for the office bearers of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) are scheduled for September 27, with votes to be counted the following day.

The Delhi University Students Union serves as the representative body for students across most colleges and faculties. Apart from this, each college conducts its own student union elections.