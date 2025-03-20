Duo held for burglary at former DU professor’s house in NW Delhi

A robbers duo was arrested for carrying out an armed robbery at a former Delhi University professor’s residence after the family members with torn bedsheets in the Ashok Vihar area of North West Delhi, the police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Suraj and Sachin, are said to be repeat offenders with several cases, including armed robbery, and violation of Arms Act among others registered against them. Their arrest resulted in the recovery of a significant amount of the robbed items including a gold chain, silver coins, silver bowls, etc., said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam.

The incident took place on Monday when unknown intruders barged into the house of a retired DU professor’s house in broad daylight and robbed a significant amount of gold, silver jewelry, cash, mobile phones and car by tying the hands, feet of victims. They had also threatened to shoot the victims and had beaten them up.

The DCP mentioned a breakthrough in the case after a CCTV analysis revealed that the robbers had abandoned the stolen car and hired a cab. Based on the information from the cab driver, the Crime Branch team zeroed in on Gautam Budh Nagar area and several raids were conducted at the possible hideouts of suspects and one of the suspects Suraj was held.

Based on the input of accused Suraj, the mastermind of this crime and desperate robber Sachin was subsequently apprehended from Gautam Budh Nagar, UP, he added.

The accused, Suraj, was found to be previously involved in 17 cases, while his accomplice, Sachin, was involved in 14 cases of robbery, attempt to murder, gambling and arms act among others, theft, of various police stations of NCR.