DU gives exit window to students enrolled in FYUP after three years

The Delhi University on Thursday issued a notification allowing students enrolled under the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) to exit the course after completing the third year with a degree, marking a major step in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The official notification states that students, who have successfully completed six semesters (three years) under the UG Curriculum Framework 2022, are eligible to exit with a three-year degree, a general degree, for multi-core discipline programmes or an Honours degree for single-core disciplines.

Advertisement

“Students interested in availing the above option can log in to the university’s student portal at https:lc.uod.ac.in and submit their intent through the designated online process,” the notification reads.

Advertisement

Students enrolled in the four-year Under-graduate Curriculum

Framework 2022 based on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and have successfully completed six semesters (threee years) are eligible to submit their intent to exit the program with a three-year degree for multi-core discipline programmes and Honours degree for single core discipline programmes, as applicable, the notification mentioned.

The University encourages eligible students to carefully evaluate their academic and career goals before making this decision and recommends consulting with their teachers and mentors to ensure informed decision-making, it added.

“This initiative aligns with the NEP 2020’s emphasis on providing multiple entry and exit points in higher education, offering students enhanced autonomy over their educational pathways,” the DU notification read.

A four-year undergraduate program (FYUP) is implemented in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 providing for a flexible, multidisciplinary approach to higher education in the country.

One of its key features include a Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS), opportunities for interdisciplinary learning, and options for students to pursue a UG certificate after one year, a UG diploma after two years, or a bachelor’s degree after three or four years.