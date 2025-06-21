DU clarifies on listing ‘Muslim’ as mother tongue; calls it clerical mistake

Delhi University (DU) on Saturday clarified that the listing of ‘Muslim’ as a mother tongue and omitting Urdu language from its undergraduate (UG) application forms as ‘unintentional oversight’.

The university answered objections made by applicants as well as the general public regarding the mistakes in the application form.

In a statement posted on X, the university posted, “The University of Delhi sincerely regrets the inadvertent error in its admission form. We acknowledge your concerns and are committed to addressing them. However, attributing ulterior motives to this entirely unintentional oversight is unwarranted. We request all, not to vitiate the University’s diverse and harmonious environment.”

The university response comes after several students and stakeholders complained of inaccuracies in the application process, which drew controversy and speculation on social media.

Undergraduate admissions this year will be determined solely by CUET-UG 2025 scores. Initially, students must register using their CUET UG roll number. They will then need to provide personal details, educational qualifications, category certificate (if applicable), and EWS or PWD certificate. Additional documents must also be uploaded to the portal.

AISA in a statement said that after intervention by the organization, the University was compelled to correct its admission form and issue an apology on X.

“This victory is a testament to the power of students and our commitment to safeguard the constitutional and cultural integrity of India,” it added.