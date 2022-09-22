Drugs worth over Rs 60 crore recovered in Delhi, two held

With the recovery of drugs worth over Rs 60 crore, a team of Special Cell of the Delhi Police has succeeded in busting an international narcotic drug cartel, which is being operated from Myanmar via Manipur.

Police have arrested two key members of the cartel – Abhishek Raja and Nizamuddin, during a planned raid in Bihar. About 20 kg narcotics including 10 kg heroin and 10 kg opium have been recovered from the accused drug suppliers. A Scorpio car with secret cavities used for concealing and transportation of drugs has also been seized.

A team under overall supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Special Cell, Jasmeet Singh and under the leadership of Inspector Shiv Kumar and Inspector Karamvir Singh successfully conducted the raid and busted the syndicate.

According to the DCP, a team of Special Cell was working on the information that an international narcotic drug cartel is active in the states of Manipur, Assam, UP, Bihar and Delhi. Members of this cartel were receiving supply of heroin in Manipur, smuggled from Myanmar, and further supplying the drugs in various parts of the country.

During the course of investigation, a police team was sent to Bihar to arrest the members of this drug cartel based on secret information. The police team raided in Darbhanga, Bihar, and drug suppliers Abhishek Raja and Nizamuddin were apprehended, while they were on their way to supply huge drugs consignment.

Both the accused disclosed that they have been indulged in supplying drugs in Delhi-NCR, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand etc from Manipur for the last three years. They revealed that demand for heroin smuggled from Myanmar and Manipur is very high due to its superior quality.