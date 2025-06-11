Drug trafficking cartel busted in Shahdara; 2 held

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force team of Delhi Police’s Shahdara district has busted a heroin trafficking operation by arresting two people, and seized 323.25 grams of heroin, it said on Wednesday.

The cops mentioned that the accused, Athar and Babu Khan, both 28-years-old and residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur, were apprehended on Monday while traveling.

Prashant Gautam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara District), said, “We received a tip-off on Monday at around 5 PM regarding a drug peddler, Ather, who is expected to come with his accomplice to deliver smack near SDN Hospital between 6:30 and 7 PM.”

The officer further said that, “With this lead, a team was immediately dispatched to the tipped-off location, and the cops got their hands on both the individuals.”

Upon checking their belongings, 296.56 grams of heroin was confiscated from Ather’s possession, which he was carrying in polythene. Meanwhile, 26.66 grams of smack was seized from the other accused, Babu Khan, the DCP asserted.

Furthermore, the vehicle was also taken into police possession along with the seized narcotic substance.

A case was registered under the relevant sections of the BNS at GTB Enclave police station on the basis of the evidence collected, Gautam said.

During interrogation, they disclosed the names of the suppliers from whom they used to procure the contraband and the receiver.

The police are now conducting raids at the hideouts of the alleged suppliers and receivers, making sincere efforts to unearth the chain of sources of the contraband.