Drug syndicate busted near DU; 5 arrested with tramadol, codeine syrup

In an anti-drugs operation near Delhi University’s North Campus, a medicine shop owner, a medical representative, and three others were arrested for supplying pharmaceutical drugs without bills or prescriptions, a Delhi Police official said on Saturday.

Apoorva Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anti-Narcotics Task Force (Crime), said that 2,360 capsules of Tramadol, 135 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, and five mobile phones were seized from the accused.

The arrested individuals were identified as Manish Bhatle (26), Devender (57), Nikhil alias Gunnu (28), Ankit Gupta (40), and Kapil (28).

According to an FIR registered on May 12, the racket was uncovered following the arrest of Manish Bhatle, a resident of Sabzi Mandi Ghantaghar, Malka Ganj, from University Road, near Shri Ram Institute.

At the time of arrest, Bhatle was carrying two plastic sacks, one in each hand, said DCP Gupta.

One sack contained 10 boxes of capsules (Dicyclomine HCI, Tramadol HCI, and Acetaminophen) totaling 2,360 capsules (118 grams), while the other contained 120 bottles of 100 ml codeine-based syrup (24 grams of codeine), she added.

During interrogation, Bhatle failed to produce any bill or prescription and could not explain the source of the drugs, the police said.

Dr Swapnil Patil, a drug inspector accompanying the ANTF team, confirmed that possessing pharmaceutical drugs without bills or prescriptions is illegal under the NDPS Act, the police added.

Following Bhatle’s interrogation, the police arrested medical store owner Devender and Nikhil. Their questioning led investigators to Ankit Gupta, owner of the wholesale medicine shop Ravi Medicare.

Medical representative Kapil was the last to be arrested on May 15 from Veena Enclave, Nangloi.

He disclosed that the drugs were supplied to him by Rakesh, a resident of Udhyog Nagar, Delhi, who is currently absconding.

A case has been registered against all the arrested individuals, and an investigation is currently underway.