Drug cartel busted, 6 held

Six people were held as part of a drug cartel, which was involved in the supply and manufacturing of drugs in the national capital, Police said on Friday.

The arrest resulted in the recovery of 18 kilogram of ‘Alprazolam’ (a drug used in treating anxiety) powder and a factory used in the manufacturing of the drug was also unearthed in Hisar, Haryana, it added.

Based on a specific input, a person identified as Rajender Prasad Mishra was arrested from North-East Delhi’s Brijpuri area near Bhajanpura. During interrogation, he disclosed that the drug was procured from a person named Ashish who used to supply them to Anand in North-east Delhi’s Karawal nagar area on a scooty.

The police nabbed both Ashish and Anand and recovered a cash amount of approximately 1.17 crores. After interrogation, they revealed that the Alprazolam powder was manufactured in a manufacturing facility in Hisar, Haryana, owned by a person named Naveen Aggarwal.

The businessman, Naveen Aggarwal was also arrested in the case and the forensic team found the traces of the Alprazolam powder which matched with the earlier recovered drug.

The police team is further taking action to trace and seal the properties owned by the accused and are interrogating them for information about other such syndicates operating in the city.