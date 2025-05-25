DPCC launches anti-drug campaign to tackle rising crime in Delhi

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) President Devender Yadav, on Sunday, launched “Nashe Ke Virudh Congress Ka Yudh” – a campaign aimed at combating the growing substance abuse menace in the national capital.

The initiative seeks to free the city from drugs, intoxicants, illegal liquor, gambling, and crime – the issues that the Delhi Congress claims are devastating the lives of unemployed youth.

Yadav kicked off the awareness campaign with a peace march under the slogan “Aao Milkar Kare Shapath, Dilli Ko Banaye Nasha Mukth” (Let’s take a pledge together to make Delhi addiction-free). The march commenced at the Nile Pehlwan Farmhouse on Mangal Bazar Road in Swami Shradhanand Colony, Rohini district and was attended by a large number of Congress leaders and workers. It passed through Kalandar Colony, Bhalswa Dairy, and Durga Chowk via Rajiv Nagar before culminating at the Bhalswa Dairy police station.

During the event, Yadav raised alarm over the city’s worsening law and order situation, citing NDPS data. He said Delhi reports six rapes, two murders, 18 snatchings, three thefts, and five drug-related cases daily.

He criticised the BJP-led government’s handling of the drug problem, pointing out that the apex committee of NCORD (National Coordination Committee on Drug Abuse Prevention) has not held a single meeting related to Delhi in the past six years. “This shows the government’s complete lack of seriousness in tackling the drug menace,” he alleged.

According to an official document released by the party, Delhi recorded 107 murders, 168 attempted murders, 315 incidents of dacoity, 1,199 cases of snatching, 379 attacks on women, and 370 rapes between January and March 2025, based on police data.

Yadav further said that the crime rate has significantly increased over the past decade, blaming administrative inaction and police inefficiency for the unchecked rise in drug abuse, illegal liquor, and related crimes among the city’s youth. He held both the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the current BJP administration responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation.

Despite the government spending nearly ₹12,000 crore on law enforcement agencies, crime in the Capital continues to rise. Crimes against women, in particular, have jumped by 137 per cent, placing Delhi at the top of the list and reinforcing its label as the “Crime Capital” of the country, he said.