DMRC, RVNL to work as Project Service Provider for consultancy projects in India, abroad

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday to collaborate and jointly work as a Project Service Provider for design, construction, and consultancy projects in India and abroad.

The MoU was officially signed by Dr. PK Garg, Director (Business Development) DMRC, and Rajesh Prasad, Director of Operations, RVNL in the presence of other senior officials.

This partnership aims to synergise the joint efforts of the DMRC and the RVNL in the upcoming projects in India and abroad as Project Service Providers for Metro/Railways/High-Speed Rail/ Highways/Mega-Bridges/Tunnels/Institutional Buildings/Workshops or Deports/S&T works/Railway Electrification.

The MoU covers a wide range of infrastructure projects. The two organisations will work together to develop new projects by sharing their expertise and capabilities as they have a strong track record of delivering complex infrastructure projects.

This collaboration will help develop new projects in India and abroad.