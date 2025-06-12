Distcoms told to strengthen infrastructure to meet rising power demand: Ashish Sood

Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday, during a review meeting with senior officials from the Power Department, directed all three power distribution companies to strengthen their infrastructure in view of the rising power demand in the city.

He emphasized that, considering weather forecasts for the coming days, power companies must remain fully prepared. He also instructed that in case of power outages due to natural calamities like strong winds, heavy rainfall, falling trees, or other unforeseen causes, the response time for restoration must be minimized to ensure uninterrupted and seamless power supply to consumers.

The power minister said, under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the government is committed to providing uninterrupted and reliable power supply to all citizens.

Sood also instructed power companies to replace old power grids in their respective areas, lay new cables, and adopt new technologies for power generation and distribution.

He emphasized the need to set up systems that can instantly detect faults and enable prompt resolution by response teams. In addition, he directed power companies to conduct data analysis for better efficiency.

During the meeting, the Minister also urged power companies to accelerate efforts in the solar energy sector. He noted that, given Delhi’s rising power demand, it is important to adopt solar energy.

He asked power companies and the Power Department to actively encourage every electricity consumer in Delhi to install solar panels.

Furthermore, the Minister instructed the companies to replicate the battery bank model implemented in Kilokri in other regions as well, to enhance power storage and backup capabilities.