Disaster Management of Odisha showcased to delegate from 8 nations

Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena briefed youth representatives of eight countries about how Odisha has been able to manage disasters successfully and has become a model in disaster preparedness for the rest of the world.

He was speaking at a symposium on Disaster Management in Odisha held under “Zen Next-Democracy-Network” programme sponsored by the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR),New Delhi on Monday.

Addressing 26 delegates of eight countries i.e. Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Guyana, Mongolia, Portugal and South Africa Jena said the Super Cyclone that occurred in 1999 caused us extensive damage. There was sketchy prediction about the cyclone at that time; we had inadequate preparedness and also lack of capacity to respond and no such disaster proof infrastructure.

Stating the reason for damage caused during that Super Cyclone, he explained that our ability to withstand 269 to 300km wind speed at that time and lack of disaster resilient infrastructure led to the loss of about 10,000 lives.

Also 18 lakh hectares of crops damaged and 20 lakh houses destroyed in that Cyclone in Odisha. Transport, telephone, electricity supply and roads were badly damaged.

Since then we have faced 10 cyclones so far and learnt a lot . The experience of each cyclone was different. But due to our preparedness, we have been ensuring zero casualty since cyclone ‘Bulbul’ in 2019.

Now, we have Robust Disaster Management Institutional mechanism; Impact based forecasting and targeted evacuation strategy and 879multi-disaster resilient Multi Purpose Cyclone Centres/ Flood Centres.

With technology centric warning dissemination, pre deployment of NDRF, ODRAF,FIRE Services are being ensured. Also advanced planning for restoration, prepositioning of men, machine and material, involvement of elected representatives PRIs and empowered SHGs, Trained & resilient community have strengthened our Community led Disaster Preparedness.

“Our fight against COVID19 was full of challenges,” Shri Jena said, adding that Odisha was able to save many lives supplying Liquid Oxygen from to other States in times of dire need.

The foreign delegates participated in the deliberation appreciated Odisha’s Disaster Management Model and eagerly asked various questions to know further.