Dikshit for action against Kejriwal, Atishi on ‘poisoning’ of Delhi’s water supply remarks

Congress candidate from New Delhi Assembly constituency, Sandeep Dikshit, on Tuesday wrote to Lt. Governor VK Saxena and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora demanding immediate action against Chief Minister Atishi and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal over their remarks on “poisoning” of Delhi’s water supply.

In his letter addressed to the LG and Police Commissioner, he wrote, “I am writing to you for strict and immediate action against Arvind Kejriwal who made shocking and irresponsible statements to the press yesterday alleging that Delhi’s water supply had been ‘poisoned’ and that the neighbouring state’s government had planned a ‘genocide’ against the people of Delhi.”

Advertisement

Dikshit claimed that Kejriwal made the allegation of a genocide being planned against the people of Delhi for political benefit.

Advertisement

He asserted that while election campaigning is on, issues must be raised before the people, but statements that lead to panic public disorder and blame a government of genocide cannot be allowed without adequate proof.

The Congress candidate said Atishi has also supported the statements of her party leader saying that poisoning is a reference to the PPM count in the waters of the Yamuna.

“Has the PPM count exceeded in the Yamuna or exceeded the applicable limit for the first time? Kejriwal and his associates have not done anything to address the issues of water quality for the last 10 years and they now seek to blame others for their failure for the sake of electoral gain,” he said.

Attacking Kejriwal, the Congress candidate said he is not talking about pollution and contamination, but he is talking about a deliberate act of poisoning.

“Who knows how many poor people are forced to buy bottled water for consumption today because they have heard their CM and former CM make the allegation that the water being supplied to them is being poisoned. It is pertinent to mention here that the allegations have been categorically dismissed by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB),” he said.

Pointing out that Kejriwal has used the word genocide, the Congress leader said this is aimed at creating public panic and shows his complete contempt for the electoral process.

Accusing Kejriwal that he failed to address the issues of Delhi and now seeking to obtain votes through fear mongering and panic, he said, “This is a clear offence under Section 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2024. If it leads to further panic and public disorder it would also amount to sedition and other serious offences under criminal law.”

Dikshit urged that a high-level inquiry may immediately be ordered to see whether the serious allegations of public genocide by Kejriwal and Atishi against Haryana Government are true or not.

“If true, then action should be taken to dismiss the Haryana Government and book all culprits for planning and implementing public genocide. If not, then appropriate criminal case should be instituted against Kejriwal and Atishi for public cheating, spreading disaffection against the State and deliberate and in full knowledge of his/her lies, making public statements in order to make political gains,” he said.