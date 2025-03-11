Dignity of legislature, rules & traditions restored in Delhi: Vijender Gupta

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Tuesday that the order issued by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to conclude the first session of the eighth legislative assembly and convene the second session from March 24 to March 28 has reinstated the dignity of the Constitution, Assembly rules, and parliamentary traditions in the national capital.

He remarked that the previous AAP government had allegedly disregarded constitutional provisions, legislative procedures, and parliamentary traditions, reducing the Delhi Assembly to a mere ceremonial platform.

Typically, Indian Parliament and all state legislatures convene three sessions annually, including the Budget Session, Monsoon Session, and Winter Session.

Additionally, special sessions are held under extraordinary circumstances. However, during the five-year tenure of the seventh Delhi Legislative Assembly (2020-2025), only four sessions were conducted, and in some instances, the sessions were convened without formally concluding the previous ones.

These sessions were often misused for criticising constitutional institutions and other state governments.

However, with the new government in power, he said that the dignity of the Assembly has been restored. The first session has now been formally concluded, and the second session – the Budget Session – has been officially scheduled.

According to the speaker, going forward, the Delhi Assembly will adhere to the practice of conducting three sessions annually, and these sessions will include Question Hour, discussions on private member bills, and debates on crucial matters to ensure that the voices of Delhi’s citizens are heard.

Special sessions will be convened only under exceptional circumstances, Gupta added.