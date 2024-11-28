Devender Yadav slams AAP, BJP over law and order in Delhi

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Thursday launched a scathing attack at the Centre and the AAP-led Delhi government, saying city residents are not safe even in their homes.

Referring to the recent incidents of crime in the national capital, he asserted that law and order has become so dreadful in the city that people are not safe even in their own homes, as murders, shootings, robberies, snatchings, threats, ransom demands and cyber crimes have become a daily occurrence without any checks and balances.

The Delhi Congress chief said businessmen and traders are living in dread of their life and business establishments, as criminals brazenly attack and intimidate them without any fear for the police

Cornering the AAP and BJP, Yadav said, “It is shocking that the AAP government and the BJP, instead of working together to stem the rising crime tide, are indulging in blame games with people bearing the brunt of the disturbed law and order, as Delhi becomes the crime capital of the country. AAP and BJP are vitiating the crime situation to score cheap political points by trading charges against each other.

The balance sheet of AAP’s rule for the past 10 years is that Delhi has become No 1 in crime, pollution, and in all negative indices, he alleged.

Mentioning crimes against women, Yadav claimed that crimes against women have risen sharply in the past few weeks with rapes, kidnappings, murders and assaults taking place every day.

Earlier, the Delhi Congress chief said, “It is a matter of grave concern that these crimes were happening under the very nose of the Union Home Ministry, which controls Delhi Police.”