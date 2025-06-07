Development works happening in rural Delhi, says Sachdeva

In a step towards development of Delhi’s rural belt, state unit chief of the BJP Virendra Sachdeva along with MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of a sports stadium in South West Delhi’s Jharoda Kalan village, along with the addition of new badminton and basketball courts.

Sachdeva encouraged the boys’ and girls’ football teams present on the occasion by giving them incentive funds, motivating them to bring pride to their village and region through their dedication.

Advertisement

The state unit chief of the saffron party also urged children to take a pledge and plant trees, which he said will help in reducing air pollution and also add to the greenery in the area.

Advertisement

The stadium is being reconstructed by the MCD under the Gramodaya Yojana, under the guidance of local councilor Amit Kharkhari, and is expected to help nurture the talent of athletes from rural areas.

Sachdeva highlighted that the new stadium will include two badminton courts, a basketball court, a walking track, and a football stadium, while he expressed gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor for allocating Rs 960 crore under the Gramodaya Yojana for the development of rural Delhi based on requests from villagers.

He further shared his satisfaction in reporting that developmental works are ongoing not only in Najafgarh, but also in areas like Narela, Palla, Bijwasan, Mehrauli, and Chhatarpur.

In addition to the stadium, the Rs 14 crore development package also includes the repair of 102 small lanes in the area, Sachdeva said.

According to the Delhi BJP chief, people of the national capital now believe that the city is on the path to development, and the journey to make it the capital of a developed India starts from its villages.

Sachdeva also emphasized the importance of cleanliness, urging people to report any issues to their local councillor, MLA, or MP, and also to stop using plastic.

He assured that the BJP, along with the government, remains committed to serving the people and maintaining their trust.

MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat noted that the blessings of the public have enabled continuous development in Delhi, and affirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining the public’s trust.

Local MLA Neelam stated that Delhi’s condition had deteriorated over the last 10 years, but the people wisely voted for change this time.

She thanked Sachdeva for restoring faith among the people and bringing the BJP to power in the MCD as well.