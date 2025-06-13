Despite having ‘four-engine’ govt in Delhi, BJP fails to make timely payments: AAP’s MCD LoP Ankush Narang

Within weeks of reclaiming control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has triggered a fresh wave of salary delays for municipal staff—reviving the very crisis it had presided over during its previous 15-year rule. Municipal employees across all categories are now receiving their salaries 10 to 20 days late, alleged AAP’s Leader of Opposition in the MCD, Ankush Narang, on Friday.

“Last week, CM Rekha Gupta claimed that ₹820 crore had been released to the MCD. But till date, not a single rupee has reached the civic body.”

Addressing a press conference on Friday, MCD LoP Ankush Narang stated that Delhi is now being governed by a “four-engine BJP government” – at the Centre, in the MCD, in the Delhi Government, and through the Lieutenant Governor (LG), whom CM Rekha Gupta herself refers to as the fourth engine. Despite all four engines being powered by the BJP, governance remains in a state of disarray, he alleged.

He said the BJP had claimed that having the same party in the Centre and in Delhi would ensure better coordination and delivery. “But even after the DMC Act was amended to give the Centre more powers, both the BJP-led Central and Delhi Governments have failed. Their words and actions are miles apart. BJP leaders and MCD councillors are busy recording videos thanking CM Rekha Gupta – but if the ₹820 crore hasn’t reached MCD, what exactly are they thanking her for?” he asked.