Dented corn ethanol, a pathway for India’s decarbonization: Dr J P Gupta

Highlighting the importance of bio ethanol derived from dented corn, J P Gupta, chair, Environment Committee, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday said it represents a technologically mature and economically competitive pathway for India’s de-carbonization and sustainable development.

Dr Gupta said that the dented corn ethanol embodies “Food, Feed, and Fuel,” and added that the beauty of the same is that no other source provides the dual use.

He further said that it will not only provide a good source of energy, but will also help change the financial condition of the farmer, as more demand will increase more income.

Gupta in his address at the 4th International Climate Summit organised in New Delhi by the PHD chambers of commerce and industry, further pointing out the use of corn ethanol mentioned that it has the potential of replacing 100 per cent use of gasoline in the flexi engines, can be used as aviation turbine fuel, and also be a replacement for LPG etc.

Dr Gupta further said that the dented corn is particularly advantageous for ethanol

production due to its high starch content of 70-75 per cent, compared to the 20-30 per cent in normal corn, and because of this, as a result it produces greater ethanol yield, which is 2.8 gallons per bushel versus 1 gallon per bushel from normal corn, he claimed.

One more advantage of dented corn is that the same is the most produced crop globally, he added.

Dr Gupta also said that it makes for a good raw in the production of special chemicals and thermoplastics, also providing an answer to climate change, with its contribution in up to 80 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, as compared to the fossil fuels, Dr Gupta claimed.

He said that the PHD chambers has been in the forefront for charting the pathway for the decarbonization of India through green hydrogen, and has hosted three international climate summits and authoring three knowledge books on green hydrogen.