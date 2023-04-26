Denta Mitra launches Doorstep services in Bhubaneswar

Denta Mitra, launched the doorstep dental services in Bhubaneswar to make dental care accessible and convenient for all.

The team at the Bhubaneswar will include experienced and trained dentists monitored by an Area Dental Officer to provide the best quality treatments at patients’ homes.

Through expansion, the door-to-door dental care organization seeks to carve a new possibility for oral healthcare in eastern India.

Doorstep Services of Denta Mitra include dental consultation, dental x-ray, orals canning, scaling, polishing ,extraction, root canal treatment, and many more. For patients looking for clinics, the team refers them to Denta Mitra verified clinic partners.

Satyajeet Pradhan, Cofounder and CEO, Denta Mitra said “The lack of accessibility is the root cause of the dysfunctional oral care in our country. Our latest launch in the ever-growing city of Bhubaneshwar is our attempt to bring dental care to every Indian doorstep. We hope to reach out to more remote areas of Odisha