Dengue cases surge in Gurugram, touch 133

Dengue cases are increasing rapidly in Gurugram with the district witnessing a steady increase in dengue cases since last week.

The total number of patients has reached 133. However, no deaths due to the disease have been reported so far.

On Tuesday, 1,169 suspected cases, which is the highest number of suspected cases reported in a single day, were found in the district. The officials said their blood samples have been sent to the health department for examination.

Health officials informed that they covered 12,442 houses on Tuesday under the Rapid Fever Survey. So far, they have visited more than 4 lakh households to conduct the survey this season.

The teams of the Health Department and the Municipal Corporation also examined mosquito larvae in 17,861 houses on Tuesday. During this, they found larvae in the water stored in 226 houses.

Following this, the department issued warning notices to 145 people. However, only two cases of malaria have been confirmed till now, this season.

The officials said that to control the spread of the disease, the department is spreading awareness through campaigns, SMS, fogging and by setting up a separate dengue ward in the civil hospital.

“We have constituted a team, along with the staff of the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) to deal with dengue cases. We are also serving notices to the house owners where mosquito larvae were found. A team of the health department will inspect those houses again. If we find larvae again, the MCG will fine the owner by issuing notice,” said chief medical officer Dr Virender Yadav.

Yadav informed that Gambusia fish is very effective in preventing mosquitoes from breeding. The MCG and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) have been directed by the Health Department to introduce this fish in water-logged areas.

Several teams have been formed to carry out fogging across the district. Each team consists of three workers and a supervisor.

Gambusia fish, which consumes larvae of mosquitoes, are also being introduced into lakes and ponds, the officials informed.