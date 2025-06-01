Delivery boy stabbed, woman strangled: Two crimes in Delhi on weekend

A spate of violent crimes jolted the national capital over the weekend with two separate incidents reported in the DBG Road and Patel Nagar areas leaving one critically injured while another dead, the Delhi Police said on Sunday.

“In the first incident, a 30-year-old delivery boy, identified as Dharmendra, was attacked by two assailants in the DBG Road police station area early Sunday morning”, an officer said.

Advertisement

According to the officer, the incident took place while Dharmendra, the victim, was returning home on his motorcycle when two men on a scooter intercepted him, forcibly snatching his mobile phone and approximately ₹4,000 in cash. When the victim resisted the robbery attempt, one of the assailants stabbed him in the abdomen before fleeing the scene, an official mentioned.

Advertisement

He was rushed to RML Hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment and is said to be stable. A medical team is monitoring his condition for now.

A case has been registered, and a manhunt is underway to apprehend the assailants, said one of the officers.

In the other unrelated case, the Delhi Police on Saturday reported the murder of a 32-year-old woman, Maneka Singh, in Baljit Nagar, which lies in the area of the Patel Nagar police station.

The deceased, a housewife, was allegedly strangled to death at her residence. Upon receiving a distress call, a police team reached the crime scene and initiated an inquiry into the case.

Preliminary investigation led the police team to the arrest of 28-year-old Dharmendra Kumar, who has been charged with her murder. The motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained as interrogation of the accused is ongoing.

Although cases have been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS in both the incidents, a thorough inspection is ongoing to solve the cases, an official stated.