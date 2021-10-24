Delhiites to take part in Kejriwal Government’s anti-dengue ‘10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute’ campaign today

Once again calling Delhiites for Sunday’s weekly in the ’10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute, Har Sunday Dengue Par Vaar’ campaign being run by the Delhi Government against Dengue, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal encouraged all the residents to participate in this campaign actively and said that we have to take up this simple task for 10 minutes every Sunday to save Delhi from dengue. He said that we have to check whether there is stagnant clean water in our houses and surroundings; if it is, then drain it, change it or put oil in it.

‘Only Two Weeks Remain Delhi Will Defeat Dengue Again’ is the tagline of this week’s campaign. Delhi is now very close to winning the battle against dengue. Like previous weeks, this Sunday at 10 AM, let us all spend 10 minutes inspecting our homes and surrounding areas for any sign of stagnant water. If you do find water, drain it, replace it or cover it with a small layer of oil. Together, let us all make Delhi dengue free,” said Kejriwal.

Like last year, this time also the Delhi Government has started the ’10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute’ campaign to eliminate dengue in Delhi. All the ministers, MLAs and officers of the Delhi Government are also taking part in the campaign and cleaning the water accumulated in their homes every Sunday. Along with this, all the citizens living in Delhi are being made aware of changing the water of their coolers, pots, etc. every week by joining the campaign through various mediums and cleaning the accumulated water around them. We all have to work together to stop mosquito breeding. We all have to do this for 10 weeks and defeat dengue.

The maximum number of dengue cases are reported every year between September 1 and November 15. Dengue mosquito breeds only in clean water. Dengue eggs are produced in clean water and those eggs turn into mosquitoes within 8 to 10 days.