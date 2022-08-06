Woman sedated, gang-raped in Delhi spa; DCW issues notice to Delhi Police

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman, working at a spa in the national capital, was allegedly sedated and gang raped by two men, said an official on Saturday.

According to the police, four persons have been arrested in connection.

The arrested were identified as Rahul, a manager at the spa; Satish Kumar, a customer; and owners of the spa Brij Gopal and Sandeep.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said a PCR call was received at Maurya Enclave police station regarding sexual assault of a woman at the spa located in Pitampura, after which the police immediately rushed to the spot.

Regarding the same, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had issued a notice to Delhi Police and MCD over the incident of gang rape with a 22 year old woman in a spa in Pitampura area of Delhi.

The DCW received a complaint from a 22 year old woman alleging gangrape with her in a spa.

The complainant informed that she joined ‘The Ocean Spa’ in Pitampura area of Delhi as a masseuse on 27 July. She alleged that on 4 August, the manager of the spa introduced her to a client and gave her a drink laced with intoxicants, after which the manager and the client raped her.

Today, DCW Chief Ms. Swati Maliwal met the complainant who narrated her horrific ordeal. She also stated that when she informed the owner of the spa about the gang rape.

The Commission took immediate cognizance of the matter and issued notices to MCD as well Delhi Police and sought an action taken report from them.

In the notice sent to Delhi Police, DCW Chief sought copy of the FIR along with details of accused arrested in the matter. Further, the Commission has enquired from MCD and Delhi Police whether the spa has a valid license, and if it does not, then how was it allowed to operate.

Besides, the DCW has also sought details of action taken against the spa after the incident. Also, the commission has enquired about the inspections conducted by MCD and Delhi Police since January 2021. DCW has asked them to provide details by 8 August.

DCW Chief Ms. Swati Maliwal stated, “Sex rackets are being run in the guise of spa centre across Delhi. Most of these cases go unreported as the accused persons resort to threats and blackmail to silence the girls. This 22 year old girl was employed by the spa by assuring her that she will be asked to massage only women. However, to her shock and disbelief, she was raped by the manager and a client. Why are illegal spas allowed to operate in Delhi? Why do the authorities fail to check the prostitution rackets running in spas? Strongest action must be taken in this matter.”