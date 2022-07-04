Follow Us:
Yellow line Metro services disrupted as woman jumps in front of moving train

Many people gathered at the platform and were waiting to know what had happened. The DMRC however informed the commuters about the delay through the tweet. 

Hasrat Sandhu | New Delhi | July 4, 2022 5:04 pm

Delhi Metro (Photo: SNS)

Services to the yellow metro line were halted at the Jor Bagh metro station on Monday as a woman jumped in front of a moving train and was injured.

The services on a section of the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro were delayed because a passenger was on the track.

Samaypur Badli in Delhi and HUDA City Center in Gurgaon are connected by the Yellow Line.

A woman jumped off the platform and was struck by the train while it was moving in the direction of HUDA City Centre, according to the sources.

Around 11:20 AM, DMRC tweeted to inform passengers on the metro: “Yellow Line Update A passenger on the track at Jor Bagh has caused a delay in services from Central Secretariat to Green Park. All other lines are in regular service.” Later, the DMRC reported that the yellow line’s regular services had resumed.

Since the yellow line connects to Gurugram and Delhi the incident occurred at a busy time when everyone was rushing to work.

Frustrated passengers however retweeted, ” The yellow line is now a sluggish line”, another one remarked, “No train moving past Central secretariat. Metro is terribly delayed. The place is a mess”. Numerous other people also voiced their concern about the passenger who was discovered on the subway track.

A similar incident happened on June 30 at the Violet Line station of the Delhi Metro when a 50-year-old man jumped in front of a train.

