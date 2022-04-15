Woman gangraped in west Delhi, 3 held

A 36-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by three guys in the national capital, and all three suspects were arrested, an official said on Friday.

Nanveen Singh Bhandari (28), Bishwa Mohan Acharya (26) and Akshay Taneja (30) were apprehended within four hours after the crime was committed.

The report regarding a lady being gangraped was received at Police Post Madipur, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal.

As a result, the Punjabi Bagh police station filed an FIR under sections 376 D (penalty for rape) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code.”

Further investigation is in progress,” the official added.

(with inputs from IANS)