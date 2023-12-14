Winners of 12th National Para and Judo Championship felicitated

A group of over 60 girls who received training under Sightsavers India’s Social Inclusion Programme’s initiative of empowering girls with visual impairment through Judo classes participated in the 12th National Para and Judo Championship in Amritsar, Punjab, showcasing their athletic prowess and dedication to breaking barriers.

Sightsavers India, a development organization working to eliminate avoidable blindness and promote equality of opportunity for people with disabilities, has congratulated the winners of the 12th National Para and Judo Championship.

The Social Inclusion Programme equips people with disabilities with the skills (daily living, vocational training, etc), tools and assistance they need to earn a living and lead an independent life.

RN Mohanty, CEO of Sightsavers India, “Many of the girls that have undergone self-defence training have become coaches, passing on their skills to other girls with visual impairment, creating a ripple effect of empowerment within the community. The programme, designed to enhance physical strength, agility, and self-confidence, has successfully trained over 300 girls across Sightsavers India’s intervention states.”