Winds likely to bring mercury further down in the Delhi

The temperature in the national capital is expected to go further down following the chilly breeze that swept the city on Sunday afternoon, the Weather Department said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert predicting a dense to very dense fog over Delhi-NCR for Monday morning.

The Weather Department added that the minimum temperature in the city stood at 15.9 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature dropped by 2.4 points with a recorded temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius.

There has been a slight fall in the maximum temperatures over Delhi-NCR during the past 24 hours and the maximum and minimum temperatures are in the range of 28 and 30 degrees Celsius and 12-17 degrees Celsius respectively, the IMD added.

Amid the smog predominant surface wind from the west, northwest direction with wind speed reaching 06 to 08 kmph prevailed during the past 24hr with a shallow fog reported at Palam airport during the early morning hours on Sunday, IMD added.

The lowest visibility recorded at the IGI Airport stood at 500 meters while Safdarjung airport recorded the lowest 300 meters.

Earlier, the IMD had stated that the national capital is expected to witness a drop in minimum temperature by up to 3 degrees Celsius and dense fog in the next few days. The drop in temperatures is attributed to a fresh western disturbance that caused snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir and the upper reaches of the Himalayas.