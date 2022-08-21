How will the country progress, asks Kejriwal; Sisodia reacts on lookout circular

Hours later CBI issued lookout circular against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 13 others, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned ‘how will the country progress like this?’

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Kejriwal in hindi wrote: “At a time when common man is battling with inflation, crores of youth are unemployed, the central government along with all the state governments should fight unemployment and inflation. Instead they are fighting with the whole country. Every morning they wake up and start the game of CBI ED. How will such a country progress?”

ऐसे समय जब आम इंसान महंगाई से जूझ रहा है, करोड़ों की संख्या में युवा बेरोज़गार हैं, केंद्र सरकार को सभी राज्य सरकारों के साथ मिलकर बेरोज़गारी और महंगाई से लड़ना चाहिए।उसकी बजाय ये पूरे देश से लड़ रहे हैं। रोज़ सुबह उठकर CBI ED का खेल शुरू कर देते हैं। ऐसे देश कैसे तरक़्क़ी करेगा? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 21, 2022

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the same, Sisodia said, “It is unfortunate that the PM keeps thinking against whom should a CBI ‘Look Out Circular’ be issued today,” he said in a conversation with ANI.

Hinting toward the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he further asserted that the public will give a “Look Out Circular” to the BJP.

“Today, the country is looking for a leader who can give solutions to inflation, unemployment, and work to make India number one. What can they achieve by making Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia zero? The country needs a Prime Minister who thinks about Health and Education, the public will give a ‘look out notice’ to them in 2024 after asking about their huge promises,” he said.

He further claimed that the condition of India is the same as it was 75 years ago. “They do not understand that the country is seeking solutions to unemployment. Where Arvind Kejriwal is finding out ways to make India number one, they (PM Modi) are thinking about the people to whose house they can send CBI and ED for conducting raids.”

Also in a series of tweets, he said, “Tell me where I have to come Modi Ji, I am very much there in Delhi.”

आपकी सारी रेड फैल हो गयी, कुछ नहीं मिला, एक पैसे की हेरा फेरी नहीं मिली, अब आपने लुक आउट नोटिस जारी किया है कि मनीष सिसोदिया मिल नहीं रहा। ये क्या नौटंकी है मोदी जी?

मैं खुलेआम दिल्ली में घूम रहा हूँ, बताइए कहाँ आना है? आपको मैं मिल नहीं रहा? — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 21, 2022

CBI छापों के बारे में मोदी जी के इस बयान को ज़रूर सुने. अगर नहीं सुना तो आप एक बहुत बड़े सच को जानने से वंचित रह जाएँगे. https://t.co/6HptTsnVRH — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 21, 2022

The CBI on Sunday morning issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Sisodia and 13 others accused in connection with the liquor scam.

The CBI has made Sisodia accused number one in its FIR which has been lodged under sections 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC.

As far as lookout notice is concerned, this has been done to stop them from flying abroad as reportedly during the searches, CBI could not find the two accused.

As per reports, a lookout circular prevents the accused from leaving India and gives the central agency power to detain him/her for violating the conditions of the order.

The allegations against Sisodia are that liquor businessmen were allegedly given an exemption of Rs 30 crore. The license holders were allegedly given extensions as they pleased and the policy rules were made by violating excise rules.

The CBI on Friday raided Sisodia’s residence and 30 other locations in connection with alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy.

The FIR alleged Sisodia’s “close associate” Amit Arora, director of Buddy Retail Pvt. Limited in Gurugram, Dinesh Arora and Arjun Pandey were “actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees” for the accused public servants.

(With Inputs from ANI)